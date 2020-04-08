NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Singer songwriter John Prine died Tuesday at Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he was being treated for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Prine was a legendary songwriter known for songs like "Sam Stone" about a drug-addicted Vietnam vet. another song dealt with old age and being alone.
Prine was raised in the suburbs of Chicago, but for the latter half of his life found a home here in Nashville, where he thrived as a songwriter and established a record company called Oh Boy Records.
Al Anderson owns Big Al's Deli on Fourth Avenue North. Prine would frequently visit the beloved "meat & three."
"I would see him two, three times a week. I might see him once a month, depending on his schedule," said Anderson.
Big Al's was one of Prine's favorite place to eat. He would come here often when he was recording, sometimes bringing along some other stars like Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson.
"Whoever was recording with him at the time, let's go grab some lunch at Big Al's," said Anderson.
Anderson serves up catfish, pork chops, and Prine's favorite: meatloaf. Through food, Anderson became a friend of Prine's.
"Immediately, you just felt at home with him. He didn't talk about himself; he talked about wanting to get to know you. You always found common ground with John, and it wasn't about music. It was about food... he just wanted to talk and get to know you for who you are," said Anderson.
