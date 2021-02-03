NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Mexican restaurant owner was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed by a man trying to rob the Donelson business.
Court papers say Keenan Ty Cook walked into La Hacienda Restaurant on Bell Road and ordered a taco on Tuesday.
As soon as the owner's wife opened the register for his order, Cook reportedly pulled out a knife and started taking money out of the drawer.
According to witnesses, the woman fought Cook for what she thought was a gun until she realized her hand was being cut by the knife. The owner then came out from the kitchen as a customer threw a chair at Cook.
The owner then attacked the suspect and was stabbed in the arm and torso. He, along with multiple customers, followed the suspect outside and pinned him down until police arrived.
Cook was taken into custody by officers and is charged with especially aggravated robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.