NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People who live in apartments in Middle Tennessee are having an adamant time getting where they need to go.
While highway 70 in Bellevue was passable, the side streets, parking lots, and driveways are not drivable. It's on the apartment complex owners to get their lots and driveways plowed, and in a lot of cases, that's not happening.
A few people were trying to drive in or out of their complexes. Many of them ended up sliding and getting stuck, so people are walking.
Singer, songwriter AJ Sanders said he's been having fun in the snow. But his parents are in town visiting, and they're now stuck here for an extra week. Sanders needed groceries and had to walk about a mile and a half to get them.
"I was actually impressed because that older lady behind me was like outpacing me, so she flew by me," Sanders said. "Our entire mile loop is frozen up, so there is no way to get out if I'd have known that I'd have parked at the bottom, but everybody is kinda stuck right now."
Highway 70 is relatively clear, but still, you don't want a bunch of people walking near a busy road with winter weather.
"The black ice just got everybody, and in a matter of an hour and a half, we had four crashes," Bellevue resident Carlin Alford said.
A car landed upside down in Calhoun's Driveway on Tuesday. Miraculously, the driver walked away from the scene.
"And I OH my God, you know is everyone OK," Calhoun said. "I was surprised I mean God, it's good to be young, I guess. I mean, there was glass the airbags had gone off."
News 4 saw a few grocery carts parked outside of apartment complexes. Some people just decided to take the shopping carts on their hikes.
