NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashvillians express their frustration Tuesday as trash continues to pile up around the city.
More and more people are having issues getting their trash picked up in Nashville. Now, the city blames its main contractor for all the delays and the problematic position. Some said their trash hadn't been picked up in more than two weeks, and it is piling up.
Jeffery Cooper said his trash hadn't been picked up since January 28. It's gotten so bad that Cooper said he is keeping trash bags inside his home and truck. Cooper said he had called hubNashville at least four times about the problem impacting him and all his neighbors on Blanton Avenue. "They usually ask, 'is this Mr. Cooper,'" Cooper said. "I called again today."
Every time, Cooper said they tell him it will just be a few more days. "They told me that it will be one to three days, and they will put me at the top of the list," Cooper said. "I am not on the top of the list because it is still sitting here."
Cooper said hubNashville told him the delays are thanks to the city's contractor, Red River Waste Solutions, falling behind. Red River handles most of the city's residential trash pickups. The city said it had been a disaster, and Red River filed for bankruptcy last fall, which prevented Metro from canceling the contract. "Metro Legal has filed a motion in bankruptcy court," Sonia Allman with Metro Water Services said. "That motion requests that we be allowed to take Red River routes and assign them to another contractor so, at that point, we could get another contractor in place to get a more permanent fix."
In the meantime, Metro Waste Services is picking up three of Red Rivers' routes to assist. With the additional help, Metro hopes that Red River will catch up and people like Cooper will again have a timely collection. Cooper said he would believe it when he saw it. "I don't know what we can do about it except wait and hope," Cooper said.
News 4 reached out to Red River Waste Solutions for comment, but we did not receive a callback.
News 4 told you last week about how almost every one of the city's trucks they were using to empty dumpsters was out of service. Thanks to supply chain issues, the city said it was because they couldn't get the right parts in to fix trucks. At one point, only one of 14 trucks was working. That meant one truck was responsible for all 1,800 dumpsters in the county. In an update Tuesday, Metro said they now have five back in service and can resume weekly pickups.
The city wants to remind people that if you have problems getting your trash collected, you can drop yours off at one of their four convenience centers. Click here for more information.
