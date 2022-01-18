NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Biden Administration announced Tuesday community members can order free at home COVID-19 tests through the internet.
Anyone with an address within the United States can order a free set of four at home COVID-19 tests online. While this is a big help for many, this comes at a disadvantage for those who do not have internet access.
Angela Weiss is grateful for her sister in Miami who signed her up for the at-home rapid COVID-19 test the federal government is offering. She was not able to sign up for herself due to internet issues.
“Sometimes I have a good signal and sometimes I don’t know it it’s the trees or the location,” Weiss told News4 reporters.
People like Harvey Latimer have already ordered his at home test kit and said that he believes that there should be other options for Americans that don’t have good access to the internet.
“I really believe that we need to have in addition to access to the internet we need to have a way either the folks can pick up a test or have access to the test in a location,” said Latimer.
Weiss is one of the millions of Americans who will receive the four at home tests per household.
“That’ll give me the opportunity to test myself or it somebody comes around…you what I’m saying…and they think they might be able to test them. So that is a good thing that the government is doing that.”
The Biden Administration established this website where anyone can get the free tests shipped to their home within 7 to 12 business days of being ordered.
Click this link to order your free COVID-19 rapid test kit.
