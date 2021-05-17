NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people were taken to the hospital after jumping out of a 2nd story window because of a fire inside their home on Monday morning.
Fire officials tell us they found flames on one side of the duplex on Brick Church Pike when getting to the scene.
The two residents were found by crews with injuries after jumping out of the home. One had a foot injury and the other suffered from smoke inhalation.
Crews were able to knock the fire down and clear the scene.
There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.