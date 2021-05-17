House fire
WSMV Photojournalist Thomas Davis

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people were taken to the hospital after jumping out of a 2nd story window because of a fire inside their home on Monday morning. 

Fire officials tell us they found flames on one side of the duplex on Brick Church Pike when getting to the scene. 

The two residents were found by crews with injuries after jumping out of the home. One had a foot injury and the other suffered from smoke inhalation. 

Crews were able to knock the fire down and clear the scene. 

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.