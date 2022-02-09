NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Big changes could be coming for Nashville’s most popular lake, but not without a fight from a long list of people who want Percy Priest Lake to stay exactly the way it is.
All this land around Percy Priest Lake is owned by the Army Corps of Engineers. It’s very scenic with trees, trails, and a boat ramp free and open to the public.
Tonight, the corps wants to lease 300 acres of the Cook recreation area here to a private company.
But, another group is determined to stop that from happening.
Richard Baxter has been coming out to Percy Priest Lake for 25 years. He was irritated when he found out the next 25 years might involve a private company leasing out this public land.
“We pay enough in taxes in everything else for this should be a special place for people to come and enjoy. And to charge to have to come out here to enjoy it is just ridiculous,” Baxter said.
Baxter isn’t alone. A citizens group has been gathering signatures for a petition. The TWRA and Metro Council have both come out against it.
But the Army Corps of Engineers says they have their reasons. The corps plans to increase the recreation experience for the growing population in Nashville.
The plan would entail a private company coming in to build a campground without harming wildlife in the process.
This is not good enough for people like Baxter and others who say they’d prefer to see the corps partner with a non-profit instead.
“It’s just a lovely place, and I hate to see anything change about it,” Baxter said.
Tomorrow the citizen’s group plans to present their petition to the corps. The corps will announce whether there have been any viable bids sometime in the next two weeks.
They say there will be a second opportunity for public comment on this proposal. The date for that has not been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.