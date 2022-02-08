NASHVILLE (WSMV) - February isn't the time for Swimming Pool Exercises, but East Nashville's YMCA the indoor pool is full six days a week.
At the East Nashville YMCA, the plan is the same for everyone. 75-year-old Judy Balcum is a former Assistant Chief for the Metro Police Department. These days, she’s in search of muscle than criminals.
"It's great exercise, I had my knees worked on 15 years ago, and I have to do things like this to keep my knees working," Balcum said.
Regina McCrary's moves in the pool are like what she does in real life. That water helps shape her McCrary sister’s style and song.
Regina and her sisters sing with Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, and Carrie Underwood. She better be in shape for those two-hour high-energy shows.
COVID has kept that from happening.
"COVID had me locked down for so long. At the first of the year, I decided that I had the COVID fat on me and that it’s time to get rid of it," McCrary said.
All it takes is a Membership for you to do this too. You won't sing like Regina, but H20 Cardio Class has its own benefits.
