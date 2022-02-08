February isn't the time for Swimming Pool Exercises, but East Nashville's YMCA the indoor pool is full six days a week.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - February isn't the time for Swimming Pool Exercises, but East Nashville's YMCA the indoor pool is full six days a week.

At the East Nashville YMCA, the plan is the same for everyone. 75-year-old Judy Balcum is a former Assistant Chief for the Metro Police Department. These days, she’s in search of muscle than criminals.

"It's great exercise, I had my knees worked on 15 years ago, and I have to do things like this to keep my knees working," Balcum said.

Regina McCrary's moves in the pool are like what she does in real life. That water helps shape her McCrary sister’s style and song.

Regina and her sisters sing with Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, and Carrie Underwood. She better be in shape for those two-hour high-energy shows.

COVID has kept that from happening.

"COVID had me locked down for so long. At the first of the year, I decided that I had the COVID fat on me and that it’s time to get rid of it," McCrary said. 

All it takes is a Membership for you to do this too. You won't sing like Regina, but H20 Cardio Class has its own benefits.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.