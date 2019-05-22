Roy Matlock came to Demonbreun to watch Sunday's golf tournament at Hop Smith.
"I paid $13 to park," said Matlock.
When he came back about 30 minutes late, he found a boot on his car and a hefty ticket.
$74 dollars for an old, unpaid ticket, $96 for the new one, plus a 5% credit card processing fee, which according to Matlock is too much.
"It really is extortion: either take the boot off for $170 or I guess they take your car," said Matlock.
Matlock isn't alone.
News4 has been getting several reports of drivers getting booted.
Many of them are now sounding off on Facebook.
"You can't find parking and then, if you do get parking, you have things like this where you're ripped off," said Matlock.
So why is Nashville suddenly so boot crazy?
Employees from the company Park Happy told News4, you're more likely to get a boot if you have out of town tags, because they know you're less likely to pay a ticket.
They've also been double booting because some drivers are removing booted tires and replacing them with their spares.
The metro parking commission said they don't control what private companies do, and the city doesn't use boots yet.
They are however considering it as part of the parking privatization plan.
Meanwhile Nashville natives like Matlock worry this trends sends the wrong message to newcomers.
"You know we have a great city and we don't need businesses like this that take advantage for people," said Matlock.
