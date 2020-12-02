NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Rescue Mission is hoping to gather ham donations to assist with feeding homeless and hungry individuals for Christmas.
“We know there are many who are in need today,” said Glenn Cranfield, President and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission. “It’s not just the homeless who will join us for Christmas dinner. We’ll see people who are downtrodden and just struggling to get by. There will always be people in our community who are hungry. Our doors are open to anyone who would like to enjoy a traditional Christmas meal.”
Currently, the Rescue Mission is hoping to gather 500 hams by December 18 and host their Christmas celebration on Thursday, December 24, and Friday, December 25.
Nashville Rescue Mission, along with more than 300 rescue missions across the country, will serve over a half-million meals to the homeless and hungry living in the United States during the holidays.
Donations can be dropped off at the Mission’s Donation Center located at 616 7th Ave. S, Nashville, TN 37203 which is open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
