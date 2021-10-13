NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Nashville Rescue Mission received a $1 million donation from HCA Healthcare to help fund their new women's shelter.
For more than two decades, HCA Healthcare has supported Nashville Rescue Mission through volunteering, funding, and board involvement.
"Nashville Rescue Mission is so thankful for the longstanding relationship we've had with HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation for more than 20 years," said Glenn Cranfield, President and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission.
Since 2000, HCA Healthcare has donated more than $555,000 to Nashville Rescue Mission. In the past, HCA Healthcare has assisted with the Mission's workplace readiness program. This program helps attendees with resume writing and interview preparation.
Nashville Rescue Mission's women's shelter is expected to open towards the end of 2023. The new space will offer 348 beds along with a bigger kitchen, cafeteria, and chapel.
The shelter will also include apartment-style rooms, which will allow women and children to be together. A community playground and garden are also expected to be included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.