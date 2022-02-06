NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As the temperatures drop below freezing over the next few nights, a dangerous situation for the homeless community. Having to brace for the cold weather at night can create anxiety for those without a permanent home.
“Oh my goodness, I’ 've got to have a roof over my head tonight,” said one Nashville resident. “And I’ve got to get to the mission in time to get a bed ticket so I can be warm and safe.”
There are options for the homeless community. Metro provides overflow shelter that runs through the overnight hours when temperatures are below freezing. Shelters like the Nashville Rescue Mission serve as another place where people can receive protection from the elements.
“So, the important thing is just to encourage people to come out of the cold because it can be very dangerous, hypothermia and frostbite,” said Nashville Rescue Mission CEO Glenn Cranfield. “We're just encouraging them to come into a safe warm shelter in the evening time.”
Amy Coburn recently sought shelter here at the Nashville Rescue Mission. She stressed the importance for people who are out in the elements to never be alone.
“Go find people to be around people,” she said. “A lot of people in our situation are helping each other. That's the best thing you do is don’t isolate.”
For so many in-between housing, the Nashville Rescue Mission is a place of refuge and gratitude.
The Nashville Rescue Mission CEO said that they are always looking for people to donate winter clothing like gloves, jackets, hats, and scarves to help keep those in need keep warm.
