NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Rescue Mission needs your help.
The mission needs 1,000 turkeys "to serve more than 4,000 traditional Thanksgiving meals to men, women, and children experiencing homelessness this holiday."
“I suspect Thanksgiving will look a bit different for many families this year,” Glenn Cranfield, president and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Traditional Thanksgiving meals will be served by the Nashville Rescue Mission during the two-day Great Thanksgiving Day Banquet on November 25 and November 26.
“But for those experiencing homelessness, the need for a meal and support is likely even more significant. With increasing job loss and evictions, we are seeing even more people in need," Cranfield said. "The Mission wants to extend a helping hand to anyone who may be hungry, homeless, or hurting. We intend to do this as we have in the past; the only difference is we’ll be wearing face masks and practicing socially safe distancing.”
The following donations are needed:
- turkeys (12-14 lbs.)
- #10 canned vegetables
- potatoes
For a detailed list, click here.
More than 500 turkeys are needed for the Tracy Lawrence Mission:Possible Turkey Fry.
“Because of COVID-19, we’ve had to make some changes as to how the Turkey Fry will happen this year,” Cranfield said. “We are utilizing more of our parking lot to spread out the frying pits and give each fryer more space. Face masks are mandatory, and we are asking everyone to maintain a social distance of 6’ feet or more. This year’s event is closed to the public, and the media will have limited access. We want to make this event as safe as we possibly can for our guests, volunteers, and staff.”
Items can be dropped at the Mission’s Donation Center, located at 616 7th Avenue South in Nashville. It is open Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.