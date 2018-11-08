NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Rescue Mission needs your help to make sure 5,000 Thanksgiving meals to those in need over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
"Every year, Nashville Rescue Mission seeks to provide the hungry and homeless in Middle Tennessee a traditional Thanksgiving meal including turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, salad, rolls, and pie."
Rev. Glenn Cranfield, president and CEO of the mission says that it's not just those who are homeless who come seeking a healthy meal.
"We'll see plenty of men, women, and children who are struggling to make ends meet and will benefit from a hot, nutritious meal. Regardless of the situation or circumstance, the Mission's doors are open to anyone who is hungry and in need," said Rev. Cranfield.
The community is invited to help make Thanksgiving meals possible for those who are less fortunate. The mission says they need 12-14 pound turkeys, canned vegetables, potatoes, and more.
Here is a full list of items needed:
The mission says a donation of only $2.26 can ensure at least one person has a hearty warm meal this Thanksgiving.
Donations can be dropped off at the Nashville Rescue Mission at 616 7th Avenue South, Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Monetary donations are also welcomed, you can donate here.
For more information about the Nashville Rescue Mission and its programs, click here.
