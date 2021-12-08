NASHVILLE (WSMV)- The Nashville Rescue Mission is looking for 500 hams by Wednesday, Dec.22. to feed those who are experiencing homelessness and hunger during the holiday season.

The Nashville Rescue Mission has been feeding the homeless and hungry in Middle Tennessee since 1954.

“We know there are a lot of people in need in our community this year,” said Glenn Cranfield, president, and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission. “It’s not just those who are experiencing homelessness who will join us for a Christmas meal. We’ll see people who are going through some of the toughest times in their life.”

This year’s Christmas celebration will take place on Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday. Dec. 25.

“There will always be men, women, and children in our community who are hungry,” Cranfield said. “Our doors are open to anyone who would like to enjoy a traditional Christmas meal prepared with love and served by caring people.”

The Mission is also looking for donations of #10 canned vegetables.

Donations can be dropped off at the Mission’s Donation Center located at 616 7th Ave. S, Nashville, TN 37203.

The center is open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In November, the Nashville Rescue Mission served Thanksgiving meals to those in need.