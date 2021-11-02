NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Rescue Mission is looking for help from Nashville residence to serve 4,000 thanksgiving meals to people experiencing homelessness.
The Mission is looking for 1,000 turkeys weighing between 12 and 14 pounds each. In addition, they need donations of canned vegetables and potatoes.
Along with fried turkey, the Nashville Rescue Mission will also be serving green beans, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, salad, rolls, and pie for those in need during their two-day Great Thanksgiving Banquet on Wednesday, November 24, and Thursday, November 25, 2021.
“While many families are getting back to normal with their Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, there are still men, women, and children who have no home to go to, no family to celebrate with,” Glenn Cranfield, president and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission, said in a statement.
Cranfield added, "But when they walk through the doors of the Mission, we will greet them with a huge smile and open arms."
Donations can be dropped off at the Nashville Rescue Mission’s Donation Center on 616 7th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203.
The center is open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
For a more detailed list of items that the Mission needs for their banquet, visit nashvillerescuemission.org.
A gift can also be created on nashvillerescuemission.org.
