NASHVILLE (WSMV) -The Nashville Rescue Mission is celebrating 65 years here in the Mid-State.
On Thursday, the mission celebrated its 65th anniversary with a celebration at the Kroger on Lafayette Street. The Nashville Rescue Mission is very popular in the Nashville homeless community, providing meals and shelter.
The organization was also gifted with a new box truck that was loaded with food.
"We didn't have a truck that was able to go pick up food so this allows us to pick up food and partnership with Kroger to help the Zero Waste Initiative," said Glenn Cranfield, president of the Nashville Rescue Mission.
The organization says they have served over 20 million meals to those in need. They plan to put the new truck to use immediately.
