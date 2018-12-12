NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Rescue Mission is asking for your help with toy donations for children of all ages this holiday season.
On Tuesday night, 66 children stayed at the shelter. In addition, 20 to 30 men and women who are participating in the organization's Life Recovery Program would like to be able to send gifts back home to their children, many of whom live out of state.
"These men and women will be spending Christmas at the Mission getting help with their addictions so that in the future they can go back home and reunite with their families healthy and whole. It would be a blessing for them to be able to send a Christmas present home," said Michelle Sanders Brinson, communications and PR manager.
Check out the Nashville Rescue Mission's wish list on their website or on Amazon.
Donations can be dropped off at 616 7th Avenue South from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
