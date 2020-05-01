Nashville remembers the night of the 2010 flood

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The night of May 1, 2010 sticks with Steve Cross.
"We went to bed thinking that it was just going to be another hard rain,” Cross said.
His house doesn’t sit too far from the Harpeth River.
Cross remembers waking up to his father and stepbrother banging on his door and telling him to get out as the neighborhood started flooding.
"I had to quit my job and had to become a subcontractor overnight,” Cross said.
Cross said it took the better part of a year to get his house looking almost normal again.
"Once the cleanup and tear out process was near finished, I would assume it was like driving through a war zone,” Cross said.
The flood waters took over downtown and the Grand Ole Opry too. One of the more eye-opening pictures from a decade ago was the Grand Ole Opry stage door.
"I think that is what made many people realize how damaging the floods were in Nashville,” Dan Rogers, Vice President and Executive Producer of the Grand Ole Opry said.
Inside the Opry House, Rogers said more than four feet of water covered the stage.
During this trying time, the Opry became a symbol of hope.
"The Opry didn't miss a single show and was on the air that next Tuesday night,” Rogers said.
For Cross, Bellevue is his home. He never once thought about leaving after the flood.
Most of his neighbors at the time still live there. Looking back ten years later makes him realize how strong his neighborhood was and continues to be today.
"It just makes me proud to be a Nashvillian to know that the community came together so well and made such a tough time bearable, Cross said.
