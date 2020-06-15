NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – While Nashville remains in Phase 2, health officials said we are close to entering Phase 3.
The Metro Public Health Department announced there are 7,173 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County. This was an increase of 300 cases in the past 24 hours.
Dr. Alex Jahangir, who is the chairman of the Metro, said 200 of the cases come from a private lab and should have been reported over a week or two weeks ago.
Mayor John Cooper said the tests were conducted in early June and there was a delay in reporting the cases to the Health Department.
Jahangir said they are evaluating several metrics and need to look at the new cases to determine if any new clusters or patterns, so can isolate if needed.
"This pumping of the brakes will allow us to be better prepared when beginning phase 3," Jahangir said.
He said the city needs to do the following items:
- more community outreach and partnerships
- hiring staff member who will focus on most vulnerable in these communities
- sharing through traditional and social media and community centers
- additional testing in that area
- working with community-based organizations facing problems because of the virus
Several states across the country have reopened and are seeing an increase in cases.
"The virus is not under control in our country...and the facts are the facts," Dr. James Hildreth, who is the President/CEO at Meharry Medical Center, said.
Hildreth added these public health officials are working with the community to keep everyone healthy and alive.
He also encouraged people to continue wearing a face covering when outside and going in public.
"We can get through this together," Hildreth said.
Jahangir said there is "always a chance" of going back to Phase 1, if people don't follow health guidelines.
"But, we're doing everything we can to try to minimize the possibility to do that...Doing what we've done has allowed us to stay where we are," Jahangir said. "I don't see that happening."
