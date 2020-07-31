NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Out of the 40 largest cities in the country, Nashville got a gold medal for places to walk safely, drive and take public transit.

While it's good news, there's still room for improvement.

“Health officials are asking people to socialize outside, we are walking outside, we need to get exercise. It’s part of good health and well-being,” said Shelley Hearne.

Hearne is the president of CityHealth, an organization which studies health and safety in cities.

"The good news is that we gave Nashville a gold medal because they really do have this right, complete street policy on the books,” she said.

While many Nashville neighborhoods have sidewalks, street lighting and crosswalks, some communities may still be overlooked.

“One of the things that we’ve found in our research is that the highest number of pedestrian deaths are happening in the lowest income neighborhoods,” Hearne said.

She says the solution is to monitor where the accidents are taking place and invest in the safety of those communities.

“We’ve really got to think about our streets differently because we’re going to be outside more and more," Hearne said. "That’s our future, so let’s start designing it safely today.”

If your neighborhood needs new street lighting, a sidewalk or crosswalk, you can make a request through HubNashville.

