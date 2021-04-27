NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’re looking to sell your home in Nashville, you’ll likely do well. It is without a doubt a seller’s market.
Real estate experts have a warning for those of you looking to make a move.
Those experts said if you’re going to sell your home, sell it to a person. Don’t sell it to an “i-buying” company like Zillow or Opendoor.
They said that is a mistake that could cost you.
Laura Bass recently put her Nashville house on the market.
“It was a Thursday night, I think late evening,” said Bass.
By the end of the weekend, she had four offers.
“I mean, the worst was a full price offer and then we had three that were above asking price,” said Bass.
Bass is far from alone.
“The odds are in your favor as a seller right now. There has never been a seller’s market like this,” said Jessica Averbuch, CEO of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty.
It’s why real estate experts like Averbuch said you shouldn’t use “i-buying” companies like Opendoor and Zillow.
She said you’ll likely make less money.
“If you choose to go the route of an ‘i-buyer’ you are settling for a certain amount and that’s it,” said Averbuch.
And she said there are fees.
“I would not recommend it to someone unless they are in a very, very specific situation,” said Averbuch.
Zillow said its “i-buying” service is about convenience.
“That allows them to skip open houses, showings, repairs and they get to set their closing date,” said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s Home Trend Expert.
Pendleton also said their fees aren’t high.
“The average nationwide is less than 6%, which is on part with what you’d pay in typical real estate commissions,” said Pendleton.
But Averbuch warned with Nashville as hot as it is, sellers should beware.
“In this market, it doesn’t make sense for most people,” said Averbuch.
“i-buyers” like Zillow and Opendoor are increasing in popularity.
A recent survey conducted by Opendoor showed that 71% of sellers would consider selling their home to a digital real estate platform.
