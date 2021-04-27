Laura Bass recently put her Nashville house on the market.
"It was a Thursday night. I think late evening," said Bass.
By the end of the weekend she had four offers.
"I mean, the worst was a full price offer and then we had three that were above asking price," said Bass.
Bass is far from alone.
"The odds are in your favor as a seller right now. There has never been a seller's market like this," said Jessica Averbuch, the CEO of Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty.
It’s why real estate experts like Jessica Averbuch say you shouldn’t use "eye buying" companies like Open Door or Zillow.
She said you’ll likely make less money.
"If you choose to go the route of an "eye buyer" you are settling for a certain amount and that's it," said Averbuch.
And she said, there are fees.
"I would not recommend it to someone unless they are in a very, very specific situation," said Averbuch.
Zillow says their "eye buying" service is about convenience.
"That allows them to skip open houses, showings, repairs and they get to set their closing date," said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow's Home Trend Expert
Pendleton also said their fees aren't high.
,"The average nation wide, is less than six percent, which is on par with what you'd pay in typical real estate commissions," said Pendleton.
But Averbuch warned: with Nashville as hot as it is sellers should beware.
"In this market it doesn't make sense for most people," said Averbuch.
"Eye buyers" like Zillow and Open Door are increasing in popularity.
A recent survey conducted by Open Door showed that 71% of sellers would consider selling their home to a digital real estate platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.