NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans Fans are gearing up for Saturday's game in their own way, including with a new hype song.

Nashville's Trey Sneeds' way is with rap music, and it's clear he's a Titans Fan.

"Are you kidding me? I've been one for life, man for life," Sneeds said.

Titan Blue and that rap record helped him leave life's blues behind.

'Titan Up' rap song hopes to fire up fans “Whatever it takes” is the goal when it comes to getting a Tennessee Titans victory on Sunday.

"The rap stuff is fun, but it helps hide the pain," Sneeds said.

Sneeds Tre was inside the Waffle House when four people died in that shooting. The rapping helped in his recovery.

"Oh, sure, it helps. I was just frustrated when I started, but it's helped a lot," Sneeds said.

The rap song has been a work in progress for several years. Like a good offense, you're always tinkering with it.

He'll be on the 50-yard line on Saturday, right next to his kitchen.

"I'm in the living room," Sneeds said. "I scream and yell 'Titan Up.' I just can't sit down man."