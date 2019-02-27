NASHVILLE (WSMV) - We all know Nashville is a hot spot for tourists, and it only makes sense that it's a hot spot for Airbnbs as well.
Music City comes in at No. 18 on the list of the 50 best cities to invest in for an Airbnb, according to Fidelity National Financial Company.
On average, an Airbnb host in Nashville can make a little more than $17,000 per year. To make the list, experts looked at several factors, including the average daily rate and average monthly occupancy rate in each city to determine the monthly Airbnb revenue.
Che Mock owns an Airbnb and has been with the company since its early days. He's seen the evolution of short-term rental properties in Nashville.
"At the time, I think there were maybe 200 people on the site, and now I think there's like 2,000," Mock said. "It helped me go from practicing law as my main source of income to be able to transition out of that to do some other ventures."
A local realtor says there are management companies who will take a portion of your profit - sometimes 20 to 25 percent.
"The best-performing ones I know of will gross more than six figures a year and will net $60,000 to $70,000 a year," said Jeff Checko, REMAX Advantage relocation director.
When people travel, they like to be in spaces that are unique and interesting, maybe not what they're used to every day.
"You know, with city views. If you have that, give somebody this feel of kinda like they're living like a rockstar for the weekend," Checko said.
Nashville also ranks at No. 2, right behind Portland, as a city with the best hosts.
If you're looking to invest in a property, here are a couple of things you should look out for.
"I would focus on a couple of things: parts of town and the type of property. I think larger groups perform. Those types of properties that can support larger groups perform really well," Checko said. "Most people think 10 minutes outside of town, the hustle and bustle, the action, is good enough. So I know people who have big houses on Gallatin Pike in East Nashville that are doing really well. I know folks who have properties that are just down 12 South with a view of the Gulch."
Checko said what makes Nashville such a hot spot for folks to rent out their spaces is a combination of things, such as Nashville having a lot of events, hotels getting filled up fast and people just looking for a deal.
Beyond that, you should also make sure you know all the rules and regulations when it comes to converting your space into an Airbnb. For instance, if you own a duplex and share the lot with another duplex, you have to own both sides of the duplex in order to rent it out as an Airbnb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.