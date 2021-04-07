NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is still ranking among top cities for millennials to move to according to a new study released by Smart Asset.
The study looks at migration patterns of where people between the age of 25 to 39 are moving to. It states that last year, more than 13,200 millennials moved to Nashville.
News4 spoke to new Nashville residents about what brought them to Music City. "I just love the community. It’s not too big of a city, but it’s still not too small. It’s a perfect size for me," said Jenna Cole
Some listed other reasons such as faith. New Nashville resident Christian Stuart said, "I come from a very religious family, so religious values is huge as well."
The most popular reason for the move was for a job, but to buy a home or start a family came in a close second.
Nashville ranks #21 in the country of the top places millennials are moving to. The Top 5 millennial magnets are Denver, Seattle, Phoenix, Austin, and Colorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.