NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville ranks sixth on the new list of hottest housing markets of 2022, released by online real estate giant, Zillow.
In a report released on Tuesday, Zillow predicts Tampa, FL, will be the most active real estate market in the country, followed by Jacksonville, FL, and Raleigh, NC.
Nashville comes in at #6 out of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, with a typical home value of $384,321 and is expected to rise throughout the coming year.
Zillow said economists see the housing market tapering off a bit from 2021, but it will still remain a seller’s market, especially in the top ten markets.
“Home buyers are attracted to markets...that offer relative affordability, fast-growing economies and weather that allows them to enjoy the outdoors year round,” said Zillow economist Alexandra Lee. “Across the board, sellers will remain in the driver’s seat, but especially so in the hottest markets. Buyers should be ready for strong competition for homes, which means bidding wars and homes flying off the market only days after they are listed.”
The list is based on a combination of factors, including job growth and rising home prices, according to Zillow.
Zillow attributes the rise in home value to a perfect storm of “millenial’s pent up desire to move” and a “wave of baby boomers entering retirement,” creating a flood of new home buyers into the market.
This year’s list saw many cities fall several spots, including Denver, CO, which fell to No. 15, and Austin, TX, which fell from the top spot to No. 10.
The full list can be found here.
