NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is now #2 in the country when it comes to fastest-selling homes in the real estate world with the average house sitting on the market for just 12 days.
Home prices in Nashville are up more than 20% compared to last year, with a median sale price of $380,000. However, the selection of inventory in Nashville is down more than 50%.
"Inventory is a big problem," explains Jeff Checko, Relocation Director with RE/MAX Advantage. "With only 12 days worth of inventory, that's about as low as it's been in my 19 years of practicing real estate."
Local real estate agents are busier than ever trying to get people in Nashville the homes they want, while also dealing with a huge influx of out-of-town buyers moving to our region.
"Out of town buyers are accounting for most of our sight-unseen offers right now," says Checko.
Along with sight-unseen offers, bidding wars are still going strong. Buyers are doing things like waving inspection or even writing letters to the seller to set them apart from others and weed through the competition. However, some argue those letters go against the Fair Housing Act.
"You do have to be careful," explains Checko. "I don't discourage buyers from doing that if they want, but it's up to the listing agent to make sure that they handle that appropriately, which sometimes means they don't even present that stuff."
While writing a letter is still fine to do, realtors are warning that you shouldn't include family pictures or notes about family characteristics. This can be determined as being biased toward race, sex, or gender.
While the housing market is still hot and local agents say they don't see it slowing down anytime soon, there is some progress that has been made. Last month was the first time since July 2020 that Nashville has seen an increase in inventory of houses hitting the market.
