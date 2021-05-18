NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Weddings and their bachelor/bachelorette parties were heavily affected during the pandemic with more than 40% of them getting postponed.
Now, as pandemic restrictions are lifting across the county and life slowly returns to normal, this year's wedding season is already reporting record numbers.
As a result, 2021 is expected to be the biggest bachelor/bachelorette party season in history.
A new report by the national bachelor/bachelorette planning service "The Bach" conducted a study into 1 million party plans.
42% of participants in the study said they would be attending two or more bachelor/bachelorette parties in 2021. Of that percentage, 35% said they were attending at least one rescheduled party and 33% of them have changed their previous destination as a result of COVID.
According to the same report, Nashville remains the top destination city for bachelor/bachelorette parties. The Bach's report shows Nashville has held this title for the last three years with Scottsdale, AZ and Miami, FL in second and third place.
