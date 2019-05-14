Did you walk or bike to work today? When is the last time you worked out or ate all your veggies?
These were questions that were asked when it came time to choose the country’s fittest city.
The American College of Sports Medicine released the annual American Fitness Index on Tuesday.
For the second straight year, Arlington, VA, takes the top spot in the American Fitness Index.
The index looks at the largest 100 cities in the country, examining eating habits, aerobic activity and obesity rates.
“All of the top cities were very strong in their community assets for physical activity such that it is easy to bicycle, to walk, to go to parks,” said Dr. Barbara Ainsworth, ACSM Fitness Index Board Chair.
Nashville was the only city in Tennessee to make the list, ranking No. 48.
At the bottom of the list were Indianapolis, Toldeo, OH, Tulsa, OK, North Las Vegas and Oklahoma City.
