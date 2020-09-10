NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Nashville is being called one of the best places to drive in our country in a recent WalletHub study that looked at the 100 largest U.S. cities.
“Nashville did really well. We looked at 100 of the largest cities and it ranked as the eighth best city for drivers," said WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez.
Researchers studied several areas to come up with Nashville's ranking. The lower cost of getting a car in our city played a part.
“It did really well when it comes to cost, in getting a new or used vehicle, in financing it, or leasing it right now," Gonzalez said. "Rates tend to be a little bit lower there than maybe other cities that are a little more congested.”
Researchers also found that keeping a car on the road in Nashville costs less than other cities.
“It also does well it comes to maintaining your vehicle," she said. "There’s a lot of repair shops around so that helps drive the costs down.”
There was one area where Music City has big room for improvement: road safety. We ranked 76th out of 100 cities.
“It could be a safer city. So that’s everything from speeding to reckless driving to actual death on the roads, both for drivers and for pedestrians," Gonzalez said.
Cities like Raleigh, N.C. and Plano, Texas, which ranked above Nashville, reported lower gas prices and safer streets.
To read the full list click here.
