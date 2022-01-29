NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Alzheimer’s Association announced Friday that Nashville’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s has been ranked #5 in the nation.
On Nov. 6th, over 1,500 walkers gathered at Nissan Stadium to raise money to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Dedicated participants reportedly raised $1,093,245 to aid in that goal.
“After so much time apart, it was wonderful to come together again safely at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. It was encouraging to see the people of Nashville determined to join in this event and to help raise awareness and need for a cure,” said Dawne Bunn, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association, Tennessee. “We thank the Nashville community for their willingness to share their stories and to help us highlight the families that will benefit from these proceeds through local education programs, support groups and our 24/7 Helpline – 1-800-272-3900.”
Since they began in 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s research and care programs.
The organization reported over 50,000 teams participated in more than 600 walks across the country and raised over $85 million collectively. The top 30 walks contributed nearly $25 million of the overall total raised.
To register for the 2022 Nashville Alzheimer’s Association Walk, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.