NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - Nashville officials called on Waste Management to deploy emergency services for the city.

It's a new beginning of sorts for people across Nashville plagued by delayed trash pickups after the city announced Thursday it's calling on Waste Management to step in with its emergency response team.

Nashville mayor promises improvements to trash pickup process Metro Nashville officials announced Thursday that Waste Management has agreed to step in to help meet some of the residential trash collection challenges around the city.

"That's awesome to hear because it was becoming a really big issue," East Nashville resident Tammy Matthews said. "I mean, we pay a lot of taxes, and it's like you just need your trash picked up."

This week, the city reached its breaking point with Red River, the garbage company serving about 75 percent of Nashville. Mayor John Cooper said the city received thousands of complaints each day about slow and delayed trash pickup.

The city announced a partnership with Waste Management on Thursday, which pledged to take over up to 12 daily trash collection routes servicing 49,000 homes under a new 120-day agreement.

That's welcome news to Matthews, who has lived in the Inglewood neighborhood of Nashville for 30 years. She never expected trash pickup to be a thorn in her side.

"Both trash cans were completely piled up and full, and we have other trash cans in the back," Matthews said. "There was trash blown out into the streets and the yards and everything because there were a few storms last week, and it was a couple of weeks before anything was even picked up on this street."

Last summer, News 4 reported in areas around Nashville that Waste Management was behind on trash pickups because of a nationwide driver shortage.

Waste Management, in a statement, told News 4 its hiring efforts have improved to take on the extra workload over the next several months.

The entire statement is as follows:

Pull Quote "Our recruiting and hiring efforts locally, along with the flexibility that the enterprise-wide WM Green Team provides, have allowed us to quickly scale our capacity in Nashville to assist the city in responding to this crisis. Over the last six months, we've held a number of career days that have been a great recruiting tool, and in fact, our next one is coming up next weekend, March 4-5 (at our location at 1428 Antioch Pike). In addition, WM offers a fantastic employee compensation & benefits package including comprehensive health benefits with low employee premiums, 401k company match for retirement saving, and our newly introduced For Tomorrow program through Guild Education that allows employees and immediate family members the opportunity to further their education in collegiate programs across the US. WM is committed to the communities that we serve, and we are proud to partner with Metro Nashville to find sustainable solutions for today and tomorrow." -Eddie McManus, WM Area Vice President

