The “world’s cutest sporting event” is back on Sunday, and the Nashville Humane Association will be represented.
Luca, a blue heeler mix will be competing on “Team Ruff” in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XV.
Luca is now eight months old but was only about four months old when he was brought up to New York in October to compete in the Puppy Bowl.
Luca’s owner, Alec Ragsdale says he never imagined his dog would wind up being picked for the Puppy Bowl after he adopted him. He says it’s a weird feeling having a famous dog.
“My only job was making sure he could sit and that he wouldn't panic in front of a camera," Ragsdale said. "It's not the Westminster dog show, they want crazy dogs, they want hyperactive dogs and if you know anything about Blue Heelers they are very hyper active, very intelligent, very smart, very crazy."
Luca is one of 93 puppies from shelters across the country going paw-to-paw this weekend.
You can cheer Luca on this Sunday on Animal Planet at 2 p.m.
