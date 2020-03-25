NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Public Television has curated an "At Home Learning" block of programming to assist students who are now engaged in distance learning activities.
The new daytime schedule begins Monday, March 30 and the featured programs will change each week.
“We’re supplementing our educational content for younger kids that starts at 6 a.m. each day with additional educational programs aimed at older audiences,” said Kevin Crane, NPT’s president and CEO, in a news release. “From 10 a.m. to noon we’ll be broadcasting programs that middle school students can enjoy, from noon to 2 p.m. will be for high school students. But really anyone can enjoy and learn from these PBS and NPT programs.”
“Nashville Public Television is an essential partner in our city-wide strategic effort to support student learning,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, MNPS Director of Schools, in a news release. “We are grateful to NPT for working with us to broadcast additional educational programming targeted to each of our age groups with relevant enrichment content.”
Also, the Tennessee Department of Education announced it has secured a partnership with the state's PBS stations to deliver daily instructional content for Tennessee during the coronavirus school closures. The partnership will provide all students with access to daily learning opportunities in their homes.
Beginning April 6, Tennessee's PBS stations - WNPT in Nashville, East Tennessee PBS, WCTE in Cookeville, WKNO in Memphis, West Tennessee PBS and WTCI in Chattanooga - will deliver two hours of programming with high-quality instructional content from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Four hours of content will also be streamed overnight, which viewers can watch live or record.
Gov. Bill Lee requested state school systems to be closed through April 24 in response to the coronavirus.
The content will be developed and provided by Tennessee educators in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Education and meets a critical need to ensure all students have access to high-quality learning opportunities, regardless if their home has internet connectivity or capable devices.
"This is an incredible example of Tennesseans coming together to support kids," said Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. "We are so thrilled to be partnering with PBS statoins across the state to make high-quality instructional content available to all students so they can continue learning during school closures. Families and students are hungry for content right now, and we are grateful our local stations have stepped up to help fill this need."
The statewide partnership builds on the work many of Tennessee's public TV stations have already been doing with local districts to provide instructional programming during school closures.
"This new partnership with the Tennessee Department of Education will work to meet our shared mission of ensuring every child is inspired and educated, regardless of their circumstances.” said Becky Magura, President & CEO, WCTE Cookeville, in a news release. “This programming will help ensure students without access to the internet or other instructional materials will still have access to high quality instruction during these school closures. For decades, we have been committed to inspiring and educating students for decades, and now more than ever, those services are critical."
Here’s an overview of NPT’s “At Home Learning” programming schedule:
- 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Children’s programming with favorites such as “Sesame Street,” which offers literacy skills and social emotional learning; and “Molly of Denali,” a show that stresses using and understanding informational texts. “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” also provides social emotional learning. “Let’s Go Luna” has a social-studies based curriculum, and “Nature Cat” and “Wild Kratts” help children explore the natural sciences. Note: children’s programming resumes each weekday from 2 to 5 p.m. In addition, NPT3 PBS Kids will continue to offer 24/7 children’s programming at 8.3 over-the-air, Comcast 242, Charter 189 or 192 (depending on area) and Google Fiber 87 and online at wnpt.org/npt3.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Programming suitable for middle and high school students incorporates math and science in “NOVA” series “The Planets” and “Breakthrough: The Ideas that Changed the World.” Literature and language arts are the topics of “The Great American Read”; while history is covered by NPT’s own “By One Vote: Woman Suffrage in the South” and “American Experience” series like Ken Burns’ “The Roosevelts.”
