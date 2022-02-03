NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Public Library announced Wednesday Davidson County residents can now check out free Wi-Fi hotspots.
Community members can now check out free hotspots at eight NPL branch locations for up to three weeks, with up to three renewals possible if other library customers have no pending reservations.
The hotspots also come with unlimited data built-in for users, the NPL said in their statement.
For users to qualify to check out a hotspot, customers must be residents of Davidson County, be at least 18 years of age, and have a library card with no unpaid fees on their account.
The library will also have customers sign an agreement stating that they do not otherwise have access to equipment or services sufficient to meet their educational needs and therefore require a hotspot.
“I think a lot of people assume ─ because the Internet and online access is such a common thing in our daily lives ─ that everyone can hop online whenever they want. We know that’s not the case, and with Connect with NPL, we’re helping those struggling with the digital divide to get the access they need,” said Kent Oliver, director of Nashville Public Library. “I’m grateful to the Tennessee State Library and Archives for awarding us the grant funding we need to provide this valuable service to those in need in our city.”
NPL said the hotspots are a part of Connect with NPL, a new collection of devices that will become available at NPL to bridge the digital divide in Nashville.
Library cards are free to residents of Davidson County and customers can apply here.
