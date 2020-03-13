NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — In response to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, Nashville Public Library announced it is suspending all programming until Thursday, April 16.
The new policy takes effect March 16. The libraries will remain open and the public will still be able to check out books and other materials, as well as use the computers. However, regular programs like story times, book club meetings, and other classes have been cancelled.
"We will also cancel reservations made by local groups to use our public meeting spaces for community gatherings," Director of NPL Kent Oliver said in a news release. "Finally, we will suspend our outreach work of taking workshops, puppet shows, and other services into the community."
Oliver says to call your specific branch if you have any questions about events or programs.
