NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Public Library will suspend e-book purchases from Macmillan Publishers starting November 5.
Library leaders want Macmillan to stop its new e-book embargo, planned for November 1. Under the embargo, Nashville Public Library would be able to buy only one e-book during the first two months a new title is released.
Until now, the library has purchased e-books from Macmillan for nearly four times the retail price, buying enough so readers did not have to wait longer than four months to borrow them.
An estimated 10,000 library customers borrow books exclusively in digital formats. In September, Nashville Public Library joined the American Library Association and other US public libraries to protest the planned embargo, asking readers to sign the #eBooksForAll petition.
Tennesseans have so far contributed more than 5,700 of the 170,000+ signatures. To learn more about the suspension, click here.
