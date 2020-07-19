NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Curbside pickup at the Nashville Public Library has been suspended after Metro's Office of Emergency Management (OEM) made the decision to bring all voters at polling station inside and out of the extreme heat.
The library made the decision to suspend curbside pickup to allow voters enough room to be inside and still socially distance themselves from others.
The library says it understands the inconveniences this brings to people, as they will not be able to get library materials they already reserved for pickup at Bellevue, Bordeaux, Edmondson Pike, Green Hill and Hermitage until August 5 or Madison Branch Library until August 10.
Understanding the inconveniences of suspending curbside pickup, the library has put the following options in place:
- If you want to get items you already reserved for pickup by August 4, call the Main Library, Bellevue, Bordeaux, Edmondson Pike, Green Hills, Hermitage or Madison to speak to a library employee.
- Request rerouted delivery to the Main Library at 615 Church Street or the Southeast Branch Library at 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway.
- Alternatively, you may take no action now, and simply wait until August 5 for items reserved for pickup at Bellevue, Bordeaux, Edmondson Pike, Green Hills or Hermitage, and until August 10 for items reserved for pickup at Madison.
- If you haven't already placed reservations but plan to do so in coming days, use the online catalog as normal.
- The system will guide you on when you can get your orders and where.
|IF YOUR ITEMS ARE ON HOLD HERE
|THEN PICK THEM UP HERE
|ON THESE DATES
|MAIN LIBRARY
|MAIN LIBRARY
|BEGINNING SUNDAY, JULY 19
|SOUTHEAST BRANCH LIBRARY
|SOUTHEAST BRANCH LIBRARY
|BEGINNING MONDAY, JULY 20
|BELLEVUE BRANCH LIBRARY
|MAIN LIBRARY OR SOUTHEAST LOCATION
|AFTER YOU CALL TO REROUTE DELIVERY
|BELLEVUE BRANCH LIBRARY
|BELLEVUE BRANCH LIBRARY
|AUGUST 5-17
|BORDEAUX BRANCH LIBRARY
|MAIN LIBRARY OR SOUTHEAST LOCATION
|AFTER YOU CALL TO REROUTE DELIVERY
|BORDEAUX BRANCH LIBRARY
|BORDEAUX BRANCH LIBRARY
|AUGUST 5-17
|EDMONDSON PIKE BRANCH LIBRARY
|MAIN LIBRARY OR SOUTHEAST LOCATION
|AFTER YOU CALL TO REROUTE DELIVERY
|EDMONDSON PIKE BRANCH LIBRARY
|EDMONDSON PIKE LIBRARY
|AUGUST 5-17
|GREEN HILLS BRANCH LIBRARY
|MAIN LIBRARY OR SOUTHEAST LOCATION
|AFTER YOU CALL TO REROUTE DELIVERY
|GREEN HILLS BRANCH LIBRARY
|GREEN HILLS BRANCH LIBRARY
|AUGUST 5-17
|HERMITAGE BRANCH LIBRARY
|MAIN LIBRARY OR SOUTHEAST LOCATION
|AFTER YOU CALL TO REROUTE DELIVERY
|HERMITAGE BRANCH LIBRARY
|HERMITAGE BRANCH LIBRARY
|AUGUST 5-17
|MADISON BRANCH LIBRARY
|MAIN LIBRARY OR SOUTHEAST LOCATION
|AFTER YOU CALL TO REROUTE DELIVERY
|MADISON BRANCH LIBRARY
|MADISON BRANCH LIBRARY
|AUGUST 5-17
