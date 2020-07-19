Nashville Public Library on blue background

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Curbside pickup at the Nashville Public Library has been suspended after Metro's Office of Emergency Management (OEM) made the decision to bring all voters at polling station inside and out of the extreme heat.

The library made the decision to suspend curbside pickup to allow voters enough room to be inside and still socially distance themselves from others.

The library says it understands the inconveniences this brings to people, as they will not be able to get library materials they already reserved for pickup at Bellevue, Bordeaux, Edmondson Pike, Green Hill and Hermitage until August 5 or Madison Branch Library until August 10.

Understanding the inconveniences of suspending curbside pickup, the library has put the following options in place:

  • If you want to get items you already reserved for pickup by August 4, call the Main Library, Bellevue, Bordeaux, Edmondson Pike, Green Hills, Hermitage or Madison to speak to a library employee.
  • Request rerouted delivery to the Main Library at 615 Church Street or the Southeast Branch Library at 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway.
  • Alternatively, you may take no action now, and simply wait until August 5 for items reserved for pickup at Bellevue, Bordeaux, Edmondson Pike, Green Hills or Hermitage, and until August 10 for items reserved for pickup at Madison. 
  • If you haven't already placed reservations but plan to do so in coming days, use the online catalog as normal.
  • The system will guide you on when you can get your orders and where. 
IF YOUR ITEMS ARE ON HOLD HERETHEN PICK THEM UP HEREON THESE DATES
MAIN LIBRARYMAIN LIBRARYBEGINNING SUNDAY, JULY 19
SOUTHEAST BRANCH LIBRARYSOUTHEAST BRANCH LIBRARYBEGINNING MONDAY, JULY 20
BELLEVUE BRANCH LIBRARYMAIN LIBRARY OR SOUTHEAST LOCATIONAFTER YOU CALL TO REROUTE DELIVERY
BELLEVUE BRANCH LIBRARYBELLEVUE BRANCH LIBRARYAUGUST 5-17
BORDEAUX BRANCH LIBRARYMAIN LIBRARY OR SOUTHEAST LOCATIONAFTER YOU CALL TO REROUTE DELIVERY
BORDEAUX BRANCH LIBRARYBORDEAUX BRANCH LIBRARYAUGUST 5-17
EDMONDSON PIKE BRANCH LIBRARYMAIN LIBRARY OR SOUTHEAST LOCATIONAFTER YOU CALL TO REROUTE DELIVERY
EDMONDSON PIKE BRANCH LIBRARYEDMONDSON PIKE LIBRARYAUGUST 5-17
GREEN HILLS BRANCH LIBRARYMAIN LIBRARY OR SOUTHEAST LOCATIONAFTER YOU CALL TO REROUTE DELIVERY
GREEN HILLS BRANCH LIBRARYGREEN HILLS BRANCH LIBRARYAUGUST 5-17
HERMITAGE BRANCH LIBRARYMAIN LIBRARY OR SOUTHEAST LOCATIONAFTER YOU CALL TO REROUTE DELIVERY
HERMITAGE BRANCH LIBRARYHERMITAGE BRANCH LIBRARYAUGUST 5-17
MADISON BRANCH LIBRARYMAIN LIBRARY OR SOUTHEAST LOCATIONAFTER YOU CALL TO REROUTE DELIVERY
MADISON BRANCH LIBRARYMADISON BRANCH LIBRARYAUGUST 5-17

