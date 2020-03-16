Nashville Public Library on blue background

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Nashville Public Library announced Monday that due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, all 21 NPL locations will close until April 6 at 9 a.m. The closure takes effect at 6 p.m. tonight.

The announcement comes three days after NPL confirmed it would suspend its programs, like book club meetings and story times.

Those programs will remain suspended until April 16.

"We apologize for any inconvenience today’s decision might cause, but we appreciate your understanding and always appreciate your support," said Director of NPL Kent Oliver in a news release. "We regret closing our doors but believe this is the most responsible course of action as we encourage customers and staff to use best practices that will shorten the run of COVID-19 in our community."

However, the public will still be able to use NPL's online catalog, which has eBooks, eAudiobooks, as well as movies and TV shows to stream.

 

