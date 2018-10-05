The Nashville Public Library is changing the way you connect with its content.
The library is one of only 58 libraries to offer more than a million checkouts of e-books and audiobooks.
The library is working with a company called Overdrive.
They provide books you can access for free on your phone, tablet or computer.
"You can go in and you can search and download within a minute or two and have access to over 100,000 titles in the collection,” said Felicia Wilson with the Nashville Public Library.
The library’s digital collection now accounts for 36 percent of its checkouts.
