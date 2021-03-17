NASHVILLE (WSMV) - McNamara's Irish Pub & Restaurant is making sure they're spreading the Irish cheer on St. Patrick's Day while also staying safe.
The owner says they're starting off the celebration at 10 a.m. and will go all day until 11 p.m..
Bagpipes on #StPatricksDay from McNamara’s Irish Pub on @WSMV this morning. Thanks to Jason Bunn for being awesome. pic.twitter.com/ToArEu9pua— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) March 17, 2021
To make sure all customers get to spend the day at the pub, the music room will have limited time seating so everyone can enjoy the live music. If you can't make it to the restaurant, they'll also be livestreaming on its Facebook page.
This is the restaurant's 27th St. Patrick's Day and will not be charging a cover to get in. Masks are required for entry.
Click here for more about McNamara's Irish Pub & Restaurant celebration.
