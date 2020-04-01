NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A group called Nashville Propel continually works to help parents and students during the coronavirus pandemic.
They’re gathering learning resources for these families to use while schools are closed down.
Executive Director Sonya Thomas talked virtually with two metro teachers about creative ways they’re helping students stay educationally active.
“We couldn’t wait to sit down and talk to them about the amazing things that they’re doing for the kids in this city,” Thomas said.
Thomas is putting the conversations on PROPEL’s Facebook page. She’s also adding links to the teacher’s projects. The social media page is loading parents up with links to several websites like Hendrick’s.
“Children are needing some resources. Needing tools,” Thomas said. “Parents are needing assistance because of course we’re not used to doing home school.”
She wants to make sure people can access it on a computer, tablet, phone, or whatever families have available.
You can visit the PROPEL Facebook page by clicking on this link.
