NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you're looking to learn something new and get involved in your community, look no further than Nashville Community Education.
The program offers more than 170 classes, including languages, yoga and so much more.
Registration opened last week. Most of the classes are for adults, but there are a few that 13-year-olds can take with parental permission.
All of the classes are taught by community members who have a special skill or who are educated in the subject.
"What's really fun about our program is we're just so open to everybody. We have really diverse students," said Mary Bath Harding, the executive director of the program.
Classes generally meet one to two times a week for one to two hours at a time.
"They get to come into these classrooms and because they had this one shared interest, you really get to learn about people that maybe you don't get to interact with," Harding said.
Most of the classes cost money, but several are free. The average class price is $35, but none of classes exceed $100.
The program even offers scholarships. In order to receive a scholarship, the participant needs a letter stating why they want to take the class and a document showing financial need.
The program teaches classes at nine different campuses, but their main ones are the Cohn School in Sylvan Park, Wright Middle School in southeast Nashville and Inglewood Elementary School in East Nashville.
Classes start on Jan. 22 and go through April, but you can enroll at anytime as long as the class is still going on.
Click here for more information about Nashville Community Education.
