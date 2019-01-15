Her voice and look were unmistakable. Her importance to theater was undeniable. Carol Channing arrived on a Broadway stage in the 1940s and never left the spotlight. With her passing at 97, a friend is telling the legendary star of Hello, Dolly! goodbye.
"Now, this is Carol's lipstick prints, and it's on a little handkerchief," said music producer Larry Ferguson, picking up a framed handkerchief.
Every time Ferguson saw Channing, she was looking swell, glowing, crowing, going strong.
"As a child, I don't remember a time I didn't see Carol Channing," he said. "She never missed one performance in her life, never cancelled a show."
Ferguson was already a fan when he set out to produce two albums for Channing, some old favorite songs from way back when.
Those recordings brought a friendship and an admiration for a woman who can only be described as unstoppable.
"She wrote, 'Larry, dear, you are heaven sent for heaven's sake. Love, Carol Channing," Ferguson said, gesturing up to a signed picture of the two of them.
"I think she was 87 when I first started working with her," he continued. "What I admired most getting to know her was her work ethic. She could outwork everybody in the room. She'd want to stay until it's perfect. It's stamina I've never seen any younger artist have. They just don't make that today. They just do not make that today."
The familiar notes of Hello, Dolly! played outside the Tennessee Performing Arts Center Tuesday. Channing toured through TPAC twice, both in 1982 and 1995. She was one of the very first big names to perform at TPAC during the venue's very first Broadway season. Channing's picture hangs in the theater's wall of fame.
The marquee outside read, 'TPAC celebrates the life of the Broadway legend Carol Channing. 1921-2019.'
"When I hear those songs we recorded together, it just makes me smile," said Ferguson. "The memory of being with her and recording those songs, I knew it was special when we were doing it. I don't think we'll ever have that type of star again. She was truly, truly a dear, sweet woman, beautiful inside and out, and I will miss her very much. I cherished every moment with her."
