NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This year's Pride Festival will take place on Saturday, June 22nd and Sunday, June 23rd, at Public Square Park in downtown Nashville.
The festival will include live performances by TLC, Neon Trees and others across four stages. A new dance tent presented by Music City Prep Clinic will also be unveiled for the first time.
The parade will be held on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. on Broadway between 8th Avenue and 2nd Avenue. More than 100 entries and over 5,000 participants are expected. Organizers are expecting over 25,000 people along the parade route.
Before the festival, several community events will take place, such as the Pride Turnabout on June 7th, Vagina Monologues on June 8th, Nashville Pride Flash Tattoo Fundraiser and Pride Pageant both on June 9th.
The Nashville Sounds will host their pride night on June 12th. There will also be a TEP Pink + Purple Party on June 21st.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, which became known as the modern LGBT movement.
More information on the events can be found at nashvillepride.org
