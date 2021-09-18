NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Events today scheduled for the Nashville Pride Festival have been canceled because of weather conditions, festival organizers announced Sunday morning.

"Due to poor weather conditions, the Nashville Pride Festival for Sunday, September 19 will not move forward," festival organizers said in a statement. "The grounds in the park are heavily saturated and cannot safely withstand another day of heavy foot traffic along with the additional rain/storms forecasted."

Organizers delayed the festival on Saturday morning due to weather.

There are tons of vendors, and fun-filled activities such as painting, for everyone to do. The event is taking place at the Bicentennial Mall. News 4 spoke to some folks with Music City Prep Center about Saturday’s festivities and what this celebration means to them.

"We have a show at City Winery that benefits Nashville Pride, and we're just really happy to be here since we weren't able to be out last year," Britney Banks said. "We're so excited to be here. Even though the rain-delayed us a little bit, we are here to celebrate."

Pride Festival returns to Nashville NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) – The Nashville Pride Festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Still, the popular event returns this weekend wit…

Organizers of the event said they were delaying performances until 3 p.m. "due to the excessive rainfall."

"The festival grounds remain open, but as rain continues over the next three hours, we highly recommend for attendees to delay arrival until later this afternoon. We are continuing to closely monitor the weather and will provide updates," Nashville Pride said in a statement on Saturday.

Celebrating without fear or shame is one of the principles this festival stands on and bridging generations of the LGBTQ+ community.

"And it also gives the younger LGBTQ a time to connect with some of us older LGBTQ and maybe talk to us and just get to know some of the ins and outs of what we went through in our younger years," Christopher Bridght-Owens said. "And just to be able to see these younger kids express themselves now is just amazing."

"Pride is life. It's love. It's coming together," East Nashville artist Andee Rudloff said.

A colorful mural at Nashville Pride showcased a sense of community. Rudloff drew the painting but involved others.

"People via social media were able to submit drawings and words to be included in the mural," Rudloff said. "So I'm really hoping that a lot people who are walking up are seeing a word or an image that they actually submitted in the mural right now."

Safety is a priority for organizers this year. The other new element is that festival-goers will require vaccination cards or proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within the last 72 hours.

COVID-19 testing available ahead of Nashville Pride Festival NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – People who want to attend the Nashville Pride Festival can get free drive-thru COVID-19 testing ahead of next week's event.

Having the festival this year after last year's cancellation due to COVID-19 is exciting for those who plan to attend. Organizers said they believe they will exceed attendance numbers from previous years. They spoke about 70,000 people who participated in the festival in 2019.

"The only thing that's important right now in a world like today is that we continually spread love," Honey Davenport said. "A lot of each other to say, love. I like to tell each other to spread it."

Nashville Pride Festival postponed due to COVID-19 Nashville Pride Festival and Parade has been canceled for this year, due to COVID-19.

Events run on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For the latest updates on the festival, check their social media accounts or by clicking here.

"There's a musicality to everyone. I just love being here, and getting to paint while we're here is such a great way to bring us all together," Rudloff said.