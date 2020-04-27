Nashville Pride 2019

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - Nashville Pride Festival and Parade has been canceled for this year, due to COVID-19. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

 Jason Kempin

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Pride Festival and Parade has been postponed for this year, due to COVID-19.

The announcement was made on the event's Facebook page on Monday afternoon. The event was planned for June 27 and 28 at Public Square Park.

Nashville Pride said previously it would be participating in producing events in the Fall of 2020. More information is expected to released in the near future. 

"Nashville Pride is dedicated to ensuring the safety of our community, partners, vendors, and artists and we will do everything possible to ensure a safe operating environment," Nashville Pride said previous statement last week. 

 

