NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The annual Nashville Pride Parade and Festival presented by Bridgestone wrapped up this past weekend breaking attendance records, with over 75,000 people attending the two-day event.
Severe weather posed repeated threats leading to and throughout the weekend, but the rain did not stop the crowds from celebrating the LGBTQ+ movement and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. The Pride Parade, the first in Nashville in over ten years, drew over 25,000 people to watch more than 100 groups, floats, bands, vehicles and more parade down world famous Broadway.
The two day Pride Festival featured over 200 vendors, live music and performances on four stages, a Teen and Youth area, a Kids and Family area and much more. Attendance of the two-day festival exceeded 50,000. Overall, both the festival and parade drew more than 75,000 people and broke all previous attendance records.
“Our work at Nashville Pride is not just to produce a large celebration for our community but to also bring members of our LGBTQ+ community together to celebrate our humanity and the tremendous progress that we have made in the fight for the LGBTQ+ equality. It is because of trailblazers in our community and throughout this nation who have made brave sacrifices that we can celebrate our past while looking towards the future," said Nashville Pride President Matthew Gann.
News4 was the proud television sponsor of the Nashville Pride Festival and Parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.